CAT update for 31 July 2024

Game Update 10

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game Update 10]

Cat imagine will be saved so there will be no reason to change your button cat image every single time you turn on the game.

Pepe image is updated to what it should look like.

