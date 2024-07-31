- Added a safe check for the save game when the character is missing his picture.
- Save game won't reload if the save game is not found (deleted for example), but no feedback yet (the button won't try to load the game in case of an invalid save game)
- Incorrect animations playing in the Inventory Panel when some weapons were used.
- Creatures won't follow you anymore when you are standing at the altar of resurrection. They will leave combat.
- Resurrection will give back 50% of HP
- Resurrection will give back 50% of MP (if your actual MP is below the threshold)
- Quests NPC will end their quests even if your quest log is full.
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 31 July 2024
Version Update 1.21.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
