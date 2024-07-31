 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ova Magica update for 31 July 2024

Patch 0.629

Share · View all patches · Build 15215717 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Confine cursor to window" to settings menu with default option checked (mainly relevant for "Windowed" mode)
  • Improved invisible mouse cursor still clicking things
  • Fixed blob food cravings not being determined correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1299171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link