- Added "Confine cursor to window" to settings menu with default option checked (mainly relevant for "Windowed" mode)
- Improved invisible mouse cursor still clicking things
- Fixed blob food cravings not being determined correctly
Ova Magica update for 31 July 2024
Patch 0.629
