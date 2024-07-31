 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 31 July 2024

Patch v0.6.5.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now, when the game is opened for the first time, an automatic test is conducted to determine the appropriate water graphics quality for each machine.
  • Fixed a bug that caused insufficient materials to be available when starting the construction mode tutorial.
  • Flavored beers are now correctly sorted in chests and the inventory.
  • Rice has been removed as a possible option for Toasted Malt.
  • Fixed an issue related to the sound of making the bed.
  • Fixed several visual errors in the city.
  • Fixed several animation errors for Lia.
  • Fixed several collision errors on the city map.
  • Fixed several collision errors on the Quarry map.
  • Fixed several softlocks in the tutorial.
  • Updated translations.

