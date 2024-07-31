- Now, when the game is opened for the first time, an automatic test is conducted to determine the appropriate water graphics quality for each machine.
- Fixed a bug that caused insufficient materials to be available when starting the construction mode tutorial.
- Flavored beers are now correctly sorted in chests and the inventory.
- Rice has been removed as a possible option for Toasted Malt.
- Fixed an issue related to the sound of making the bed.
- Fixed several visual errors in the city.
- Fixed several animation errors for Lia.
- Fixed several collision errors on the city map.
- Fixed several collision errors on the Quarry map.
- Fixed several softlocks in the tutorial.
- Updated translations.
Travellers Rest update for 31 July 2024
Patch v0.6.5.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
