Cleaning The System update for 31 July 2024

1.21.03 - Timer and File Bugs

Build 15215596 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 17:06:15 UTC

  • Fixed speedrun timer
  • Fixed speedrun timer reset when not on first level
  • Fixed checkpoint timer reset
  • Fixed slower author time
  • Added LeaderOrder file refresh in level select

