- Fixed speedrun timer
- Fixed speedrun timer reset when not on first level
- Fixed checkpoint timer reset
- Fixed slower author time
- Added LeaderOrder file refresh in level select
Cleaning The System update for 31 July 2024
1.21.03 - Timer and File Bugs
