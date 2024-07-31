Question mark icons can be easy to miss in-game, the main menu now has a disclaimer that the icons link to tutorial information.
Grove Grown Guardians update for 31 July 2024
Added disclaimer to main menu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3037551
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3037552
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update