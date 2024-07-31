 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grove Grown Guardians update for 31 July 2024

Added disclaimer to main menu

Share · View all patches · Build 15215397 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 17:09:39 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Question mark icons can be easy to miss in-game, the main menu now has a disclaimer that the icons link to tutorial information.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3037551
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3037552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link