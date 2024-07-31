Beta Update v0.99.33

I am pleased to announce the release of v0.99.33 of the beta for Haunted: Attack of the Dead Men. This update will (hopefully) be the last beta update before the full release of the game! It brings with it some improved cover art and icons, a new graphics option, the manual (which was previously only viewable in the demo) and a few small bugfixes.
Full Release Notes for v0.99.33
- Updated the cover art and icons
- Added a setting to the graphics menu for adjusting the rain quality. There is no real difference visually, however "high" quality rain will not clip through buildings (and so will appear in Map 6 as originally intended). Unfortunately there are still performance problems with it so the default setting is "low" for now
- Added the manual to the full build. The "help" button should now open the correct manual in the beta as well as in the demo. The manual has had some minor changes but the main one is that there is no longer a distinction between the manual for the demo and the one for the full game
- Fixed the intro sequence in Map 12 not saving or loading correctly
Changed files in this update