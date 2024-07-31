- UI: Conversation dialog made smaller when it's not a paused conversation.
- UI: Adjust default HUD edge offsets to be less (effects new players only).
- Bug Fix: Crash that could happen while paused with a smaller in-game dialog open.
- Bug Fix: Off-center portrait radio static effect on scaled resolutions.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess update for 31 July 2024
Update Notes for 2024/07/31
