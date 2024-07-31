 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess update for 31 July 2024

Update Notes for 2024/07/31

31 July 2024

  • UI: Conversation dialog made smaller when it's not a paused conversation.
  • UI: Adjust default HUD edge offsets to be less (effects new players only).
  • Bug Fix: Crash that could happen while paused with a smaller in-game dialog open.
  • Bug Fix: Off-center portrait radio static effect on scaled resolutions.

