Hotfix (v1.0.2, v1.0.3)
v1.0.2
- Fixed an issue where [spoiler]on day 4, the player will get stuck if trying to get downstairs in the apartment with elevator.[/spoiler]
v1.0.3
- Fixed an issue where [spoiler]on day 1, the character can be moved freely if the player quits and reloads the game before signing the contract with the second candidate.[/spoiler]
