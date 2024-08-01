Hotfix (v1.0.2, v1.0.3)

v1.0.2

Fixed an issue where [spoiler]on day 4, the player will get stuck if trying to get downstairs in the apartment with elevator.[/spoiler]

v1.0.3

Fixed an issue where [spoiler]on day 1, the character can be moved freely if the player quits and reloads the game before signing the contract with the second candidate.[/spoiler]

