Early Access Update #32 - Goats!

31 July 2024

After a week without updates (sorry, we took a short vacation!) we're back with a new update bringing a bunch of content and QoL updates. Brace yourselves!

New content:

New animal: Goats

New town building: Quests Bazaar, where you can purchase additional quests.

New town building: Money exchange, where you can perform currency exchanges.

4 New music tracks.

Improvements:

You can now travel to the bus stop from the town map.

Invite codes for public farms are now the same across sessions. They're also a bit longer (6 characters). Codes for private farms are still generated per session, and have been shortened to 4 characters.

Improved UI behavior on non-wide aspect ratios, such as 5:4 or 4:3.

You can now use the shop key (usually Q) to close the shop. The filter/stats button has been remapped to a different key to prevent conflicts while using a controller.(Which was the reason why this hadn't been done before).

You can now use the mouse wheel to zoom in / zoom out the camera.

Improved Quests How to play information to tell what do the different icons mean.

Added a Welcome Message to ask for replanting after harvesting.

(Windows only)The taskbar will flash 3 times when someone joins your farm.

Added sounds when someone joins or leaves the farm.

Added a setting to choose your target position when travelling back to the farm from the town.

Made nights a bit darker, but added the companion butterfly to light the way. The butterfly model is currently the same for the first game, this will be changed in the future, and probably customizable.

Gameplay changes:

Increased max shop levels to 120. Money requirements are noticeably steeper beyond level 100.

Added a new Tropical Fruits resource. Some trees will now give this resource instead of the generic Fruits one.

Increased minimum Chocolate Cake level to 75. Spices aren't easily available until level 75, so Chocolate Cake couldn't be properly made in lower levels.

Increased Favor points earned by non-quest tasks. Slightly reduced Favor points earned by quest tasks.

Bugfixes:

Fixed Customize tractor not working properly in specific cases.

Fixed cheap crops not being properly planted when having over 4,000,000,000 coins.

Fixed harvest icons disappearing while typing text in chat.

Fixed incorrect favorites preventing the whole favorites search from working. Old guestbook entries don't have the proper information for favorites to work. This doesn't fix that, but at least it won't prevent newer entries from working.

Fixed wrong Salmon recipe details when it's locked.

Fixed being able to interact with the tractor in some unintended ways while in planting mode.

Fixed some particle effects not being shown while using Auto tractor after exiting the house.

Today's Farm Showcase: "Building my New Farm Village" by GerseGames

