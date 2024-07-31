 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 31 July 2024

0.2.11 - Spare Tracks (Geometrics Alpha)

31 July 2024

Hi all,

Spare tracks back on the alpha branch with this one.

Fixes

  • Fixed undo/redo for blueprint switches (Such as ammo rack stored shell size and cannon blueprint selection).
  • Changing a cannon's blueprint now correctly updates the info on which ammo racks supply it.
  • Fixed general unpredictability of cannon editing after blueprint switches or duplications.
  • Fixed changes to cannons not reflecting their behaviour after exiting the editor. (More)
  • Fixed the penetration displayed in the editor being calculated using the mass of the entire shell, propellant included. Causing cannon penetration to behave differently in game than expected. (More)

Changes

  • Part duplication now copies by default, instead of instancing. Addon structures still instance for now.
  • Hamish

