0.2.11 - Spare Tracks (Geometrics Alpha)

Hi all,
Spare tracks back on the alpha branch with this one.
Fixes
- Fixed undo/redo for blueprint switches (Such as ammo rack stored shell size and cannon blueprint selection).
- Changing a cannon's blueprint now correctly updates the info on which ammo racks supply it.
- Fixed general unpredictability of cannon editing after blueprint switches or duplications.
- Fixed changes to cannons not reflecting their behaviour after exiting the editor. (More)
- Fixed the penetration displayed in the editor being calculated using the mass of the entire shell, propellant included. Causing cannon penetration to behave differently in game than expected. (More)
Changes
- Part duplication now copies by default, instead of instancing. Addon structures still instance for now.
- Hamish
Changed depots in private_testing branch