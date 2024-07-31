 Skip to content

Indirection update for 31 July 2024

New Level - Indirection 1.1 Released!

A new level has been added to Indirection!

Full list of changes:

  • Added level to the end of the game.
  • Minor codebase changes.
  • Clean up some UI.
  • Minor bug fixes.

Good luck! Thanks for playing!

