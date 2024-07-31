New Level - Indirection 1.1 Released!

A new level has been added to Indirection!
Full list of changes:
- Added level to the end of the game.
- Minor codebase changes.
- Clean up some UI.
- Minor bug fixes.
Good luck! Thanks for playing!
