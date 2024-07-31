 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ascent of Bot Playtest update for 31 July 2024

Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 15214384 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added save and load the game.
Shorter bullet animation for machine gun.
Remember dialog choices to display them in a different color next time.
Fixed fire animations in SecondLevel.
Show area of effect for weapons.
Added display of hit probability.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2111381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link