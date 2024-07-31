Added save and load the game.
Shorter bullet animation for machine gun.
Remember dialog choices to display them in a different color next time.
Fixed fire animations in SecondLevel.
Show area of effect for weapons.
Added display of hit probability.
Ascent of Bot Playtest update for 31 July 2024
Improvements
