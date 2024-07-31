 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VIDEOVERSE update for 31 July 2024

Update notes for VIDEOVERSE 1.2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15214334 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 15:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow, that was quick! There was a missing "else" in 1.2.0.0 which caused a crash. This has now been fixed in 1.2.0.1.

Thanks again to you all for helping VIDEOVERSE be the best it can be!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2079181
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2079182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link