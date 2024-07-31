 Skip to content

Notanote update for 31 July 2024

v1.6.0 update log

v1.6.0 update log

Build 15214203 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 14:59:22 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. A new single release:
    •「self-dissociation」by Lidelle x Sobrem x Sennzai
  2. Fixed an issue with Nrk display anomaly
  3. Fixed an issue with screen ratio anomaly in some cases
  4. Fixed an issue with missing images for some charts
  5. Modified hit effects:
    Add new Perfect effect
    The original Perfect effect is modified to the Good effect
    The original Good effect is modified to the Bad effect
    The original Bad effect is modified to the Miss effect
  6. Fixed an issue where hit effect colors did not match note colors in some cases

