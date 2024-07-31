- A new single release:
•「self-dissociation」by Lidelle x Sobrem x Sennzai
- Fixed an issue with Nrk display anomaly
- Fixed an issue with screen ratio anomaly in some cases
- Fixed an issue with missing images for some charts
- Modified hit effects:
Add new Perfect effect
The original Perfect effect is modified to the Good effect
The original Good effect is modified to the Bad effect
The original Bad effect is modified to the Miss effect
- Fixed an issue where hit effect colors did not match note colors in some cases
Notanote update for 31 July 2024
v1.6.0 update log
