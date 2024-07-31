1 Week After EA Launch: Reflecting on the Journey and Looking Ahead.

Operatives,

As we reflect on the first week following the early access release of "Vorax," we want to extend our gratitude to those who have supported us. Your feedback and dedication have been invaluable, and we are committed to improving and evolving the game based on your input.

Addressing the Feedback

We understand that some aspects of "Vorax" did not meet all of your expectations. Here’s how we plan to address your concerns:

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

Our top priority is to address the bugs and stability issues reported by players. We are working tirelessly to ensure a smoother and more reliable gaming experience.

Gameplay Enhancements

We are listening closely to your feedback regarding gameplay mechanics. Expect adjustments and improvements to make the survival horror experience more engaging and balanced.

Content Updates

Additional content is on the way, including new areas to explore, more enemies to face, and further weapons to utilize. Our goal is to keep the game fresh and exciting as we move forward.

Upcoming Updates

There are the new features we are working on, including:

New HUD: We are redesigning the HUD to be more intuitive and user-friendly. This includes support for ultra-wide screens and the ability to resize the HUD and GUI elements for better customization. Additionally, we have revisited the look of the HUD, incorporating elements from the old prototype since many of you preferred its aesthetic. We will be attaching screenshots to give you a sneak peek.







Save System Overhaul:

In the release version, we opted to use an engine plugin for the save system due to significant changes in modules, including world objects and inventory management, compared to last year's prototype. However, we discovered a serious bug in this plugin related to world streaming. To ensure a robust and reliable save experience, we have decided to remove the plugin and are now rewriting everything using our proprietary save system from the demo phase. This custom system, which we previously used in our prototype, is safer, stronger, and battle-tested over two years of development. We are adapting it to the new game elements to maintain a seamless and dependable experience.

Commitment to Excellence

Creating "Vorax" has been a labor of love and dedication. Our team is fully committed to refining the game and providing the best possible survival horror experience. Over the next couple of weeks, we will introduce these two significant updates, while continuing to fix bugs and release small patches and hotfixes daily or every couple of days.

here are patch notes for the newly released 0.9.0.421:

First implementation of "Loot All" button for stash and in general all containers you can find in the world. Clicking the button transfers everything in your inventory as long as you have space inside.

Tweaked stamina exhaust rate and recovery speed for all melee weapons.

Optimizations in sanctuary zone ( improved draw distance and HLODs )

improved footsteps sounds

Fixed some entrances and door frames where was not possible to build barricades previously

Fixed bulldozer key description and fix on previously not pickable objects

Update on AK collisions

Thank you for your support and patience. Together, we can make "Vorax" the game we all know it can be.

Stay vigilant and keep surviving.

Mission Control out.

The Vorax Development Team