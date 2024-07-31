 Skip to content

Tacview update for 31 July 2024

Tacview 1.9.4 beta 8 is now available.

Build 15213623 · Last edited 31 July 2024

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED Option to display the event that triggered the playback pause in the 3D view
  • ADDED Support of PilotEyeGaze* properties for professional simulators
  • ADDED ILS telemetry to the charts and from XPlane
  • ADDED DCS: Kola Map
  • ADDED DCS: F-4E Phantom II advanced telemetry
  • ADDED option to map routes in the Track Injector Add-on
  • ADDED Various Artillery 3D models to the database
  • ADDED Glideslope to charts
  • ADDED Flight Path and Track to telemetry export tool
  • ADDED Altimeter setting for most DCS World aircraft
  • ADDED Export of local wind velocity for local aircraft
  • IMPROVED CSV files support
  • IMPROVED Mach speed handling over 80km of altitude
  • IMPROVED Sea vehicles now remain displayed after destruction
  • IMPROVED GPX tracks without altitude can now be imported (at 0 ASL)
  • IMPROVED charts zoom on Y axis
  • IMPROVED Eastern Mediterranean Front theater v3.2.1 for Falcon BMS 4.37.3
  • IMPROVED DCS World Channel, South Atlantic, Normandy and Syria terrain and runways

FIXES

  • FIXED Charts with distances on horizontal axis were not working anymore (regression)
  • FIXED RecordingTime property was improperly set during the import of some files
  • FIXED scale of Hawker Hurricane
  • FIXED scale and orientation of C-130 Hercules parachutist object

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Tacview Content Depot 1174861
