Tacview 1.9.4 beta 8 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED Option to display the event that triggered the playback pause in the 3D view
- ADDED Support of PilotEyeGaze* properties for professional simulators
- ADDED ILS telemetry to the charts and from XPlane
- ADDED DCS: Kola Map
- ADDED DCS: F-4E Phantom II advanced telemetry
- ADDED option to map routes in the Track Injector Add-on
- ADDED Various Artillery 3D models to the database
- ADDED Glideslope to charts
- ADDED Flight Path and Track to telemetry export tool
- ADDED Altimeter setting for most DCS World aircraft
- ADDED Export of local wind velocity for local aircraft
- IMPROVED CSV files support
- IMPROVED Mach speed handling over 80km of altitude
- IMPROVED Sea vehicles now remain displayed after destruction
- IMPROVED GPX tracks without altitude can now be imported (at 0 ASL)
- IMPROVED charts zoom on Y axis
- IMPROVED Eastern Mediterranean Front theater v3.2.1 for Falcon BMS 4.37.3
- IMPROVED DCS World Channel, South Atlantic, Normandy and Syria terrain and runways
FIXES
- FIXED Charts with distances on horizontal axis were not working anymore (regression)
- FIXED RecordingTime property was improperly set during the import of some files
- FIXED scale of Hawker Hurricane
- FIXED scale and orientation of C-130 Hercules parachutist object
Changed depots in beta branch