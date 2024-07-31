 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 31 July 2024

Update 0.8.3.1

Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed several data error issues caused by disconnection and reconnection.
Fixed several data error issues in 4 Player Brawl Mode.
Fixed several Tech description errors.
Fixed the Tournament interface freeze issue.
Fixed the issue where Tournament replays sometimes do not play properly.

