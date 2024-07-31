Fixed several data error issues caused by disconnection and reconnection.
Fixed several data error issues in 4 Player Brawl Mode.
Fixed several Tech description errors.
Fixed the Tournament interface freeze issue.
Fixed the issue where Tournament replays sometimes do not play properly.
Mechabellum update for 31 July 2024
Update 0.8.3.1
Fixed several data error issues caused by disconnection and reconnection.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update