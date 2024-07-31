7.10 Public Beta 5 now available

How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?

Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.10 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.