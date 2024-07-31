7.10 Public Beta 5 now available

How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?
Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.10 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.
7.10 Public Beta 5 Changelog
(visit our forum for the full 7.10 changelog overview)
-
[Beta 5] Improved capital ship combat movement for ships that do not have forward-mounted weapons but do have turrets concentrated at front.
-
[Beta 5] Improved accuracy for NPCs firing at Maja Dust production modules.
-
[Beta 5] Improved prioritisation of resource buy offers for special projects like research or terraforming.
-
[Beta 5] Improved station editor by showing station's build storage location.
-
[Beta 5] Improved display of orders on map by always aligning icons towards camera.
-
[Beta 5] Improved display of order queues and paths on map.
-
[Beta 5] Improved readability of slider UI elements.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed upgraded Erlking custom gamestart option not granting equipment blueprints.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed crisis targeting unsuitable story sectors.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed lasertowers in A Return To Normal Order mission being hostile to nearby station.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed ship hull being 99% instead of 100% after loading savegame under certain circumstances.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed not being able to reliably hit shield generator on Xenon Base Module.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed turrets tracking but not firing at targets (problem introduced in 7.10).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed carrier-based fighters not repairing or resupplying at their carrier (problem introduced in 7.10).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed ships continuing to attack player-owned ships or stations after ceasing to be hostile.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed station-based traders belonging to player loading up more product than they can immediately sell.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed being short by one worker for very high habitation capacities when setting Fill whole habitat.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed autopilot refusing to fly to unknown jump gates.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed ships getting stuck when undocking from certain internal docks.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed player space suit colliding with launched bombs.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed transporter room devices sometimes being inaccessible.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed more unscannable signal leaks.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed multi-ship upgrades not working (problem introduced in 7.10).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed loading screen hint text exceeding screen dimensions.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed loading screen proverb not being vertically centered.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed object status bars on map disappearing when zooming in.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed display position of order icon on map if order leads through gate or highway.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed station icons on map disappearing when zooming out even though text filter is active.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed mission target icons not visible if map opened with deactivated Other filter.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed mission radius being displayed incorrectly when in sector Leap of Faith.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed mission guidance not working if target is highway exit gate.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Unknown Station icon being shown outside of sector on map.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed local highways sometimes disappearing on map.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed some background elements disappearing at certain angles in station editor.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed background lighting in station editor being dependent on view angle.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed planets in station editor not reflecting terraforming changes.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed missing subtitles in some cutscenes.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed build storage sometimes not showing full trade offers on map when there are not enough funds.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed order paths of non-player ships on map sometimes skipping gates.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Trade menu not displaying available cargo correctly under certain circumstances.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Teleport shortcut not working on map under certain circumstances.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Object Info menu not working after Boarding Pod is removed.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Accept Estimate button in Research menu's Account node not removing Insufficient Funds warning.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed ships not being sorted correctly under certain circumstances.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed rare case of Encyclopedia entries not being displayed.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed missing data from Encyclopedia sector graphs.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed NPCs turning in wrong direction when entering Cobra.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Cutlass and Odachi locker doors animating when entering cockpit.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Odachi elevator not being usable by NPCs.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed player and NPCs being unable to reach pilot seat in Plutus (Gas).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed landing gear animations in various small and medium ships.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Erlking main battery disappearing from certain viewing angles.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed visually scrambled hallway wall on bridge of Shark, Orca and Walrus.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed missing windows on Phoenix E.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed being unable to open hidden conduit in wrecks.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed several causes of crashes.
Changed depots in nightly_cheat branch