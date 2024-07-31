July 2024 Update is live

The Faceposer tool got some upgrades with this update, the model flexes can now be grouped into convenient, collapsible groups, making it easier to find what you are looking for at a glance.

These groups are loaded from the models themselves, so the support for this feature is up to model makers.

This update also comes with reworked default spawnlists, finally exposing every single model that comes with the base game, as well as pre-generated spawnicons for every single one.

Please note that these new spawnlists may not appear for you until you delete existing spawnlists (garrysmod/settings/spawnlists/ folder) if you played Sandbox prior to this update.

Be aware that this folder also includes your custom and modified spawnlists.

In addition to the new default spawnlists, you can now more easily create custom spawnlists for your addons. Simply right click on an addon in your Spawnmenu's browse section and select "Create a spawnlist from this folder". It will generate a spawnlist and group addon props by folder they are in. This also works for mountable games in the same section of the spawnmenu. Don't forget to save your changes when you add new spawnlists or modify them!





Other spawnmenu improvements include more information about weapons and entities straight from the spawnmenu, as well as a visual indicator when a tool is disabled by the server. (toolmodeallow<toolname> console variables)





Finally, there are many, many smaller changes, a lot of crash fixes and many improvements for mod makers, as per usual.

You can find the full change list for this update in our blog post:

https://gmod.facepunch.com/blog/july-2024-update