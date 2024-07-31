 Skip to content

Old World update for 31 July 2024

Old World July 31st Updated Test Build

Build 15213449 · Last edited 31 July 2024

Test Branch 1.0.73413 Test 2024-07-31

Design

  • Game of the Week Event Level now has a 4% chance to be each of the non-default settings

Programming

  • Major Unity version upgrade (2021.3.34f1 to 2022.3.39f1)
  • AI performance and behavior improvements
  • Improved the rare case of the AI defending a city when the city's territory is divided in multiple parts by a mountain range
  • Exposed minimum turn for 1 city ambitions to XML (for use by modders)

UI

  • Added Notable Characters filter (shows Exploring, Imprisoned, Exiled, Rising Star, Power Hungry, Vengeful, Plotting, and Bypassed characters)
  • Added player notification when their previously hidden units become visible
  • Converting a cloud game into a network game now removes it from the cloud so that there is only one active instance
  • No longer possible to convert a network game to cloud if there are any unclaimed player slots
  • MP setup screen now has an Advanced Settings header instead of hiding them behind a toggle
  • Improved tooltip for specialist luxuries
  • Per-specialist and per-religion yields are no longer considered "potential" bonuses in effectCity help text
  • Added Game of the Week icon to Hall of Fame games
  • Game credits updates

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed GIF export path on Mac and Linux
  • Fixed date completed not populating Hall of Fame entry when game completed
  • Fixed some scenario leader names not displaying correctly in Hall of Fame
  • Fixed some completed games being excluded from Hall of Fame
  • Fixed AI assert
  • Fixed AI thinking it cannot occupy a city tile with both land and water units
  • Fixed opinion rates appearing over multiple lines in tab panels
  • Fixed client assert on load
  • Fixed invalid player index
  • Fixed Alliance Victory display in Hall of Fame
  • Fixed hotseat turn state button refresh
  • Fixed hotseat selection issue on player switch
  • Fixed MP join screen for teams with many players
  • Fixed incorrect religion/city colors in turn summary
  • Fixed general character tooltip not locking from unit widget archetype icon
  • Fixed inconsistent ESC key behavior on scenario screen
  • Fixed AI saying they refuse to declare war when they are already at war
  • Fixed possible resources on urban terrain with mirror maps
  • Fixed turn button label text in MP
  • Fixed unit selection causing flickering on adjacent objects
  • Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 2 bug where Libyan raid could spawn directly at player city (Pharaohs of the Nile)
  • Fixed Jerwan Aqueduct bug (Wonders and Dynasties)
  • Text and event fixes

