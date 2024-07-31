 Skip to content

Rocket Jump Race update for 31 July 2024

Small fix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 15213226 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 13:26:21 UTC by Wendy

Date: 31.07.2024

Fixes

Fixed - a bug causes race to start multiple times

Fixed - a bug causes options menu to stack

