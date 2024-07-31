 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bump in the Night update for 31 July 2024

Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 15213129 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 13:13:52 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfixes related to previous patch

  • Tweaked the brightness of some lights in the house on the back of the overhaul from the previous patch
  • Fixed a bug that was causing a picture to be out of place

Changed files in this update

Depot 2999721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link