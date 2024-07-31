2024.1 (Preview 27)

Dear captains,
There is a new patch ready for 2024.1 beta.
Localization:
- English localization update by Steve.
- Ukrainian localization update by vovanvoks.
- Russian localization update by Hard.
- Japanese localization update by かねのもうじゃ.
- Korean localization update.
- Portuguese localization update by AlexShuma.
- German localization update by Ruby.
Missions:
- Fix: In tutorial #3, if player has assigned sailors to officers up to the limit, it wasn't later possible to assign sailors to the officer when tutorial asked for that, without freeing them first from the other officers.
UI:
- Fix: There was still one tooltip left, where torpedo gyro angle could be displayed outside of 0 to 360 degrees range.
- Fix: It wasn't possible to use Czech characters while naming a point on the map.
- Fix: It wasn't explained in the description of Turm I, II and IV HQ tasks, that those conning towers are meant for Type VII U-boats.
- Fix: "Course to view" button now also works correctly in the other camera modes than a periscope.
Graphics:
- DLSS updated to version 3.7.20 from version 2.2.
- Fix: With some graphic settings, snow was visible through walls.
Uboatopedia:
- Added a Japanese version of Uboatopedia.
- Updated English, German and Polish versions.
Ports:
- Fix: While departing from Kiel and plotting a route to a destination somewhere on the Baltic Sea or north of Denmark, the automatic route was going through the lock of Kiel canal without a reason.
Crew:
- Fix: One of the officers on U-47 didn't had an assigned role by default.
Modding:
- It's now possible to define crew customization options in Crew.xlsx / Customization. This allows for adding new clothes etc. with mods.
General:
- From now on, after changing U-boat to another type, all stored items are moved to the new unit.
- Increased the time it takes for the officers to consider torpedo a miss.
Yours,
DWS
