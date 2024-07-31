 Skip to content

Ashes of the Union update for 31 July 2024

Second patch

Share · View all patches · Build 15212899 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 14:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Interface:
  • Suspension noise reduced: Lubricated everything possible, tightened everything that could be tightened, and drank everything drinkable.
  • Correct values in the description of retractable supports are now displayed.
  • Frame rate limit option added: Enabled by default. Now, if your computer is older than a ZIL truck, you might have a chance at smooth gameplay.
  • Additional difficulty settings: For those who think the mutants bite too hard.
  • Engine slot selection made easier: Hopefully, you won't have to rack your brain figuring out how to click on that circle.
  • Self-destruction confirmation: Think twice (or at least once) before initiating self-destruct.
  • Volume settings are now more reasonable.
Texts:
  • Fixed some typos.
  • Tutorial and technology text aligned.
  • Description of remote areas now correctly indicates they are swamp areas and the correct tag is set. What everyone was looking for but couldn't find.
  • Added a hint about difficulty settings
Balance:
  • Explosive shells no longer damage the vehicle: But you can revert this in the options. A feature for true self-destruction enthusiasts.
  • Vehicles now immune to fire: But this can also be reverted in the options. A feature for those who don't find mental burnout enough.
  • List of possible data: Shows data for destroying a lair when studying a specific monster.
  • Spawn of monsters and loot in remote areas is now more distinct from the swamps.
  • More loot was added to cities and military bases, mainly remote ones. More reasons to go adventuring!
  • Fuel barrels near gas stations moved a bit further away: So you have a better chance of surviving. Or so you don't blow up the entire world (or what's left of it).
  • Increased grip for the ZIL, engine power slightly increased. Ural's grip slightly reduced. Our mechanic assures it's not due to personal preferences.
Fixes:
  • Reduced crashes: More time for loot gathering!
  • Fixed a bug where players couldn't get data when finding swamps and remote areas.
  • Technology "Clutch" now produces the correct wheels.
  • Removed unnecessary suspension sound during expedition loading. Nothing will distract from the thrilling wait for the loading screen.
  • Laser can now destroy barrels: No hints, but we think you got the point.
  • Floating barrel removed: Gravity wins!
  • Engine power of found equipment now calculated correctly.
  • Fixed some non-functioning expedition experience rewards: Everyone will get what they deserve!
  • Death in the sand now provides data: You still heroically perish, but now with results.
  • Antenna-detected icons no longer go off-screen: They now know their place.
  • Increased loot pickup radius: You can grab anything that's not nailed down.

