Second patch

Interface:
- Suspension noise reduced: Lubricated everything possible, tightened everything that could be tightened, and drank everything drinkable.
- Correct values in the description of retractable supports are now displayed.
- Frame rate limit option added: Enabled by default. Now, if your computer is older than a ZIL truck, you might have a chance at smooth gameplay.
- Additional difficulty settings: For those who think the mutants bite too hard.
- Engine slot selection made easier: Hopefully, you won't have to rack your brain figuring out how to click on that circle.
- Self-destruction confirmation: Think twice (or at least once) before initiating self-destruct.
- Volume settings are now more reasonable.
Texts:
- Fixed some typos.
- Tutorial and technology text aligned.
- Description of remote areas now correctly indicates they are swamp areas and the correct tag is set. What everyone was looking for but couldn't find.
- Added a hint about difficulty settings
Balance:
- Explosive shells no longer damage the vehicle: But you can revert this in the options. A feature for true self-destruction enthusiasts.
- Vehicles now immune to fire: But this can also be reverted in the options. A feature for those who don't find mental burnout enough.
- List of possible data: Shows data for destroying a lair when studying a specific monster.
- Spawn of monsters and loot in remote areas is now more distinct from the swamps.
- More loot was added to cities and military bases, mainly remote ones. More reasons to go adventuring!
- Fuel barrels near gas stations moved a bit further away: So you have a better chance of surviving. Or so you don't blow up the entire world (or what's left of it).
- Increased grip for the ZIL, engine power slightly increased. Ural's grip slightly reduced. Our mechanic assures it's not due to personal preferences.
Fixes:
- Reduced crashes: More time for loot gathering!
- Fixed a bug where players couldn't get data when finding swamps and remote areas.
- Technology "Clutch" now produces the correct wheels.
- Removed unnecessary suspension sound during expedition loading. Nothing will distract from the thrilling wait for the loading screen.
- Laser can now destroy barrels: No hints, but we think you got the point.
- Floating barrel removed: Gravity wins!
- Engine power of found equipment now calculated correctly.
- Fixed some non-functioning expedition experience rewards: Everyone will get what they deserve!
- Death in the sand now provides data: You still heroically perish, but now with results.
- Antenna-detected icons no longer go off-screen: They now know their place.
- Increased loot pickup radius: You can grab anything that's not nailed down.
Changed files in this update