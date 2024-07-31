July Update

Converted the game from the High Definition Rendering Pipleline (HDRP) to the Universal Rendering Pipeline (URP) to improve performance. In some cases the FPS went from 50 to 100+. The game's memory usage went up slightly due to losing a memory-saving HDRP feature.

The player can now randomize their creature's skin colors at the creature creation screen. More work will be done to expand this system in the near future.

The player can randomize their creature's skin colors during gameplay by going to the Tab key menu, and then going to Stats tab, and then clicking the "Shed Skin" button. This costs 1 evolution point every time you shed your skin. Shedding your entire skin is spread out over 5 minutes.

Creatures now use object pooling to reuse creatures instead of destroying them. This should reduce some lag spikes during gameplay but uses a little more memory.

Converted 3D grass into 2D grass billboards to improve performance.

Some trees in the Savage Lands map have been swapped for different trees that are better for performance.

The rocks in the Savage Lands map have been replaced with higher quality models/textures.

Tylosaurus now has a much tighter head turning range.

Added minor biomes to the Savage Lands map, "Dirt", "Rocky", and "Leaves".

Added a stream of water to the Savage Lands map. Tech test. More to be added soon.

Recreated the player character controller to be able to collide with trees, rocks, and other decorations. Jumping has been temporarily disabled due to this change.

Bugs now have less health and do less damage.

The player can now move their creature with the Arrow Keys instead of the WASD keys if they choose. WASD movement keys still work.

Made some various optimizations to the creature code.

Fixed a glitch where creatures swimming in the ocean would teleport above the water, and fall down toward the water but not reach it, and then would repeat this process. This should now result in seeing more aquatic creatures.

Fixed a glitch where swimming creatures could go underneath the terrain and disappear. This should now result in seeing more aquatic creatures.

Fixed a glitch where swimming creatures would get caught on the surface of the water while swimming forward, resulting in a swim+stop repeatable loop.

Fixed a glitch where creatures entering the water would get stuck.

Fixed a glitch where creatures coming out of the water would get stuck.

Fixed a glitch where swimming creatures were getting stuck in their land-based animations after touching the terrain.

Fixed a glitch where some creatures' hunger and thirst were getting stuck as "Not A Number" and would appear to be starving.

Fixed a glitch with smelling that caused it to not work.

Fixed a glitch where the player couldn't damage the AI.

Fixed a glitch where creature AI would get stuck in place and would not be able to move.