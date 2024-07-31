Patch Notes -v0.7.0.1

Bug Fixes & Adjustments:
- Relics in Tour Match Mode changed to Team Match Mode version
- Fixed the issue where Yan’s Ultimate did not trigger the “Ancient Martial Arts Manual” relic
- In the Tour Match Mode map, drives, relics, and relic resets dropped on the ground to avoid accidental taps while moving
- Fixed the issue where Rose’s Normal ATK Customization 2-2 did not take effect
- Fixed the issue where Rose’s Ultimate Customization 3-1, after activation, the enhanced Normal ATK was not counted as the final hit
- Fixed the issue where there was a chance of crashing when Rose’s Normal ATK Customization 3-2 triggered multiple damages
- Fixed the issue where some players would encounter an error when opening the Touring Store and could not make purchases
- Fixed the issue where incorrect prosthetics would randomly appear in the Touring Store
- Fixed the issue where the Assistant Pioneer’s secondary node 11 did not increase critical damage based on the number of previously obtained drives
- Fixed some issues in the Assistant gameplay where the actual effects did not match the text descriptions
