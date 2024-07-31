 Skip to content

Meta-Ghost: The Breaking Show update for 31 July 2024

Patch Notes -v0.7.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15212457 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 13:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes & Adjustments:

  • Relics in Tour Match Mode changed to Team Match Mode version
  • Fixed the issue where Yan’s Ultimate did not trigger the “Ancient Martial Arts Manual” relic
  • In the Tour Match Mode map, drives, relics, and relic resets dropped on the ground to avoid accidental taps while moving
  • Fixed the issue where Rose’s Normal ATK Customization 2-2 did not take effect
  • Fixed the issue where Rose’s Ultimate Customization 3-1, after activation, the enhanced Normal ATK was not counted as the final hit
  • Fixed the issue where there was a chance of crashing when Rose’s Normal ATK Customization 3-2 triggered multiple damages
  • Fixed the issue where some players would encounter an error when opening the Touring Store and could not make purchases
  • Fixed the issue where incorrect prosthetics would randomly appear in the Touring Store
  • Fixed the issue where the Assistant Pioneer’s secondary node 11 did not increase critical damage based on the number of previously obtained drives
  • Fixed some issues in the Assistant gameplay where the actual effects did not match the text descriptions

