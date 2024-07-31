[Patch note] Diffculty lower! Bugs fixed

Dear Commanders, we have received everyone’s feedback. Today's adjustments focus on the difficulty and content unlocked in [Return to Dawn Base].

Patch has been deployed, please refer to the details below for more information. Please note that some of the changes/bug fixes will affect the game's difficulty.

[Gameplay Adjustment]

1.Overall Difficulty: Reduced the monster strength in single-player mode for all challenges.

2.Gameplay: The [Small Package] challenge now includes a [Large Artillery Formation] event by default, allowing players to better handle the Kronos in the last wave.

3.Free Mode unlock condition changed: Unlocks after completing the [Matchbox] challenge.

4.Unlock Method for [XEN Turrets]: Now unlocked through Research:

a.Light XEN Turret: Unlocked with [30mm Light Guns] research.

b.Medium XEN Turret: Unlocked with [CIWS] research.

c.Heavy XEN Turret: Unlocked with [Hellfire] research.

d.Charged XEN Turret: Unlocked with [Twin Barrel 105mm Artillery] research.

If players have previously researched these turrets, they will be unlocked upon logging into the game.

5.Gameplay Adjustment: The insect swarm summoning skill of the Crius in [Ultimate Wave] has been changed from summoning 3 swarms per call to 1 swarm.

[BUG FIXES]

1.Fixed issue where an operative ATK buff was applied to turrets by mistake.

2.Fixed an issue where enemies' AI would treat the turrets mounted on heavy mechs as separate attack targets.

3.Fixed the overexposure of random event resource pod icon at night time.

4.Removed the wrong red glow from the Gamma Corps’ drill pod.

5.Fixed an issue in multiplayer game where Missile Barrage from the guest player sometimes failed to correctly cause damage to enemies.

6.Addressed problems where certain Support Facility (Miniature Outpost, Combat Cover) could not be placed correctly in some locations.

7.Fixed the issue with abnormal model displayed when you enter Command Mode while holding a portable device in your hand.

8.Fixed the issue where events in some Event Generator in [Return to Dawn Base] mode did not activate correctly.

9.Fixed the problem where Miniature Outpost would automatically be destroyed when a HP buff event is applied to it.

10.Fixed the collision anomalies with the Event Generator in [Return to Dawn Base].

11.Adjusted the sound effects for Kronos's animation.

12.Adjusted the sound effects of AETOS crush.