CrossOver: Roll For Initiative update for 31 July 2024

v1.1 - Expanded Tutorial, etc

v1.1 - Expanded Tutorial, etc

Build 15212331 · Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes:
  • Expanded Tutorial with additional topics covered
  • Added option to toggle off hints/direction arrows for dice (h/t Kazanski's wife)
  • Increased volume of Wave Starting, Wave Warning and Final Wave sounds
  • Reduced volume of breath sound when casting spell
  • Reduced volume of attack error sound (e.g. trying to attack while still cooling down), since it can be annoying when spamming it. It is slightly louder when hitting an invalid hotkey, since you won't be looking at what you're selecting so aural feedback is more important there.

Changed files in this update

