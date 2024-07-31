2024/08/01 Update Notes

In order to bring you a better gaming experience, the server will be shut down for maintenance starting at 9:00 on Thursday (August 1st). The maintenance is expected to take 3 hours, and you will be temporarily unable to enter the game during this period. To ensure your game data is normal, it is recommended to go offline in advance. If the maintenance is not completed on time, the server opening time will be postponed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to you. Thank you very much for your support and understanding! The content of this update is as follows:

Add the current scene number display in the lower left corner of the small map; The birth point is changed to a random point instead of a fixed point; Pull eggs across maps, and you can invite players from different maps; Adjust the price of special skins, and give away some special skins; You only need to buy one special skin for dinosaurs such as Dabao, and the others will automatically take effect. After evolution, they will use the previous level skin set; Reduce the amount of grass eaten by some herbivorous dinosaurs each time, and increase the amount of grass on plants; Several new skins are launched; The giant pachycephalosaur is available in the dinosaur store; Adjust the attack speed of the elf dragon; Increase the physical strength of Dabao and add special skins for Dabao; Optimize some network delay issues.