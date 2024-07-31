 Skip to content

Skies above the Great War update for 31 July 2024

patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15212165 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 11:46:15 UTC by Wendy

  • improved stability and elimination of some crash causes
  • greatly improved behavior of the AI on the map
  • slightly improved performance
  • some minor improvements

