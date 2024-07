Share · View all patches · Build 15212135 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are exited to announce a new upcoming playtest!

Start Date: August 2nd at 8:00 PM CET

End Date: August 5th at 8:00 AM CET

See you on the battlefield 🪖