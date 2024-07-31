- A special event has been updated to only trigger on specific situation.
- Shadow Quality settings won't reset anymore to low when we reload the game (need to resave it once).
- NPCs can now be added back to the team when dropped in a village or a camp fire.
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 31 July 2024
Version Update 1.20.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
