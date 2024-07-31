 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 31 July 2024

Version Update 1.20.39

31 July 2024

  • A special event has been updated to only trigger on specific situation.
  • Shadow Quality settings won't reset anymore to low when we reload the game (need to resave it once).
  • NPCs can now be added back to the team when dropped in a village or a camp fire.

