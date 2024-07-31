1.2.0.102 Update

Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Steam and Xbox versions of Arma Reforger.
1.2.0.102 Changelog
General
- Fixed: Incorrect recoil translation was applied to camera while aiming down sights of turret-mounted weapons
- Fixed: Max LOD prevention for opening door in vehicle
- Fixed: Automatic group join upon reconnect not respecting private groups
- Fixed: Cursor couldn't be moved on the map with a controller
- Fixed: Throwables sometimes drop on the ground at the thrower's feet, but are seen by clients as correctly thrown
- Fixed: Position of right M23 gun mount on armed UH-1
- Fixed: Drag and dropping an item onto another in vicinity results in the item being picked up
- Tweaked: HDR mask for using optics through windows
Stability
- Fixed: Possible crash when sending analytics events
- Fixed: Crash due to access violation when calling unbound command
- Fixed: Crash in bird manager when a soundmap had improper data
- Fixed: Crashed caused by inventory containers
- Fixed: Possible crash when vehicle gets destroyed
- Fixed: Crash when weapon slot was not properly removed from the list of simulated entities
- Fixed: Memory leaks in audio-related objects
AI
- Fixed: Look At command role check
- Fixed: Pathfinding was wrong in some of tight spaces
- Fixed: AI was doing suppressive fire of last known position of helicopters
- Fixed: AIs could get stuck in grenade-throwing animation
Modding
- Added: PerceivableComponent.IsInCompartment, PerceivableComponent.GetCompartmentAccessComponent
- Fixed: Scenario Framework - Wrong attribute setup for ActionChangeTriggerActivationPresence
- Fixed: Scenario Framework - Change Trigger Activation Presence action VME for task clear
