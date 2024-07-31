1.2.0.102 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15211691 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Steam and Xbox versions of Arma Reforger.

Visit our Dev Hub to read about Known Issues.

You can help us to further improve the game by posting your feedback on the Feedback Tracker.

General

Fixed: Incorrect recoil translation was applied to camera while aiming down sights of turret-mounted weapons

Fixed: Max LOD prevention for opening door in vehicle

Fixed: Automatic group join upon reconnect not respecting private groups

Fixed: Cursor couldn't be moved on the map with a controller

Fixed: Throwables sometimes drop on the ground at the thrower's feet, but are seen by clients as correctly thrown

Fixed: Position of right M23 gun mount on armed UH-1

Fixed: Drag and dropping an item onto another in vicinity results in the item being picked up

Tweaked: HDR mask for using optics through windows

Stability

Fixed: Possible crash when sending analytics events

Fixed: Crash due to access violation when calling unbound command

Fixed: Crash in bird manager when a soundmap had improper data

Fixed: Crashed caused by inventory containers

Fixed: Possible crash when vehicle gets destroyed

Fixed: Crash when weapon slot was not properly removed from the list of simulated entities

Fixed: Memory leaks in audio-related objects

AI

Fixed: Look At command role check

Fixed: Pathfinding was wrong in some of tight spaces

Fixed: AI was doing suppressive fire of last known position of helicopters

Fixed: AIs could get stuck in grenade-throwing animation

Modding