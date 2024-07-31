 Skip to content

Mini-Market Simulator VR update for 31 July 2024

New Self Checkout Machine is available!

Build 15211681 · Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • New Checkout Machines are added to the game to support your store expansions.

Fixes/Improvements:

  • Improvement for placement furniture, now added snap turnning and better alignment.
  • Overall Performance improvements

