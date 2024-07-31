New Self Checkout Machine is available!

New Features:
- New Checkout Machines are added to the game to support your store expansions.
Fixes/Improvements:
- Improvement for placement furniture, now added snap turnning and better alignment.
- Overall Performance improvements
