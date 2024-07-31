"Yaoling: Mythical Journey" Early Access Version 0.95e Patch Notes - 8/1/2024

Gameplay Update:

Introspection: players may now go to the School of Blades to adjust the game's difficulty. Increasing difficulties will grant wild Yaolings better stats and talents, decrease the success rate of sealing, and grant additional Spirit Gems, EXP, and chances to obtain Talent Jades after winning battles.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the error where Weavy's ability description does not match with the actual damage output.

Fixed the bug where Clubfang's random target ability can also target self.

Fixed the bug where Yaolings target by "Mana Lock" will be unable to gain mana even after the debuff wears off.

Fixed the visual error where and did not display as rares in the details panel.

Fixed the bug where Moustrike's ability would be unable to crit due to the "Prideful" talent.

Fixed the bug in certain Yaoling's Hunting Skill after evolving.

Fixed the bug where eggs received from blessing can have both regular and SE talents.

Fixed the bug where the swords in Fawnduo line's of abilities will preemptively disappear.

Fixed the error where Pangocoil's ability description does not match with the actual damage output.

Fixed the bug where Inferdoe's healing on sword return can trigger a critical strike.

Fixed the error where Echoing Strike increases enemy defense.

Fixed certain errors in text and dialogue.

Content Updates:

Added the option to add special marks to selected Yaolings in the details panel, making it easier to search for them in the Spirit Shrine.

Inventory will no longer reset to the top after using an item.

Adjusted the stats and talents of Yaolings in the tavern.

Added the option to use crystalline in the Yaoling's details panel.

Eggs can now be added using right click in the hatching den.

Charm crafting now displays the required Craft Skills from Yaolings.

Yaoling evolution levels now display in the Yaoling Scroll.

Training Dummy's HP adjusted from 3000 to 10000, DEF adjusted from 25 to 50.

Added the scroll wheel option on all UI panels.

The animation for the statue's blessing can now be skipped.

Added additional visuals to the icons of Yaolings during battles, such as HP, shiny, rare color, and marks. A blue bar will also indicate that it's an elite.

Added the function to collect all in the Garden, Tavern, and Jade Cabin.

Now able to check the gender of wild Yaolings in battle.

Using crystalline will now show the amount of EXP value provided.

Added some additional UI descriptions.

Updated the descriptions of some talents.

Yaoling Adjustments:

Updated Didi's MAG value, now it's no longer 0.