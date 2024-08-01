 Skip to content

Tannenberg update for 1 August 2024

Update v54578

Share · View all patches · Build 15211256 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made some improvements to the TAA Anti-Aliasing setting, making edges of objects (including foliage) look more smooth.

The patch download size is expected to be around 17 mb.

Changed files in this update

Linux Tannenberg Linux Depot 633461
Windows 32-bit Tannenberg Win32Only Depot 633463
Windows 64-bit Tannenberg Win64Only Depot 633464
macOS Tannenberg Mac Depot 633465
Tannenberg_AllPlatforms Depot 633469
