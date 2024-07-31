Version 1.1.16

Hi everyone,
Here are some fixes for the game.
- Fixed a bug in the castle alchemy lab. While in the lab, if we open crafting screen, we can click the lab items through the crafting screen resulting some items to disappear. Now they are not clickable.
- Fixed a bug about closing options menu. Hero was moving a step if we close the options menu via the icon at the top right of the screen.
- One of the unique amulets named "Love of Righteous Causes" was priced 0 gold. Its price is now 3750.
- A unique item called "Cane of the Caged Skull" was not generating properly.
- Corrected some typos in the Talent Stones' explanations.
- Some items were not using "%" sign when writing critical hit chance.
