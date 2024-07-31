 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DAISY THE SWIMMER update for 31 July 2024

1.0.10 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15210953 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 10:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature Additions

You can now turn the grass display effect on/off in the settings.
(Turning off the grass display can help reduce game lag)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2888831
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2888832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link