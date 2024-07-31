Beta Branch Patch 11

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New items:

Dwarf Hat: summon 7 Duergar when you cast 7 unique spells once per realm

Evermelting Cube: Frozen causes Soaked upon removal

The Boiler: Staff, deals fire damage to all soaked units each turn

Jormancrown: spawn mutant snakes on allied dragon death

Multicolored Rage Rod: gain bloodrage for each unique spell tag amongst spells youve cast this realm

Mathamabacus: Whenever you cast a spell of one level above your last spell cast, freecast a random known cantrip on a random enemy in LOS

Casting a second quickcast spell now ends the wizard's turn

Shru retaliation no longer deals damage (still stuns)

Fixed deathbolt skeletons being raised with lower than max hp

Fixed crown of bony fingers frequently failing to find what should be legal targets

Many typos fixed, many more to go

Icons added for various spells and skills