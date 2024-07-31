 Skip to content

Rift Wizard 2 update for 31 July 2024

Beta Branch Patch 11

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New items:
Dwarf Hat: summon 7 Duergar when you cast 7 unique spells once per realm
Evermelting Cube: Frozen causes Soaked upon removal
The Boiler: Staff, deals fire damage to all soaked units each turn
Jormancrown: spawn mutant snakes on allied dragon death
Multicolored Rage Rod: gain bloodrage for each unique spell tag amongst spells youve cast this realm
Mathamabacus: Whenever you cast a spell of one level above your last spell cast, freecast a random known cantrip on a random enemy in LOS

Casting a second quickcast spell now ends the wizard's turn

Shru retaliation no longer deals damage (still stuns)

Fixed deathbolt skeletons being raised with lower than max hp
Fixed crown of bony fingers frequently failing to find what should be legal targets

Many typos fixed, many more to go
Icons added for various spells and skills

Changed depots in beta branch

