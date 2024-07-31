Patch 1.0.16 Update

- Adjusted font size in the status interface and magic core interface, making it easier to read on SteamDeck.
- Adjusted the passive effect of the Giantess Magic Core; now installing the magic core directly increases the level by 5 and surpasses the level 100 limit.
- Added support for keybindings on the right-side numeric keypad.
- Fixed an issue where guns could not trigger certain magic core effects.
- Fixed an issue where airships could pass through closed doors.
- Fixed an issue where some magic cores were not immediately effective after loading a saved game.
- Fixed an issue where the attributes of Magic Device 1 affected the damage of Magic Device 2.
- Fixed an issue where quickly opening the map while picking up a skill book caused the game to freeze.
- Fixed an issue where the character could still move and cross into other areas after opening the world map.
- Fixed an issue where the massive mana recovery state during training in the training room was not cleared.
- Fixed an issue where performing additional actions quickly after using a teleport stone caused the game to freeze on the loading screen.
- Optimized some interaction sound effects and footsteps.
- Optimized the size of the character level display box to fully display levels above 99.
- Optimized the status interface to update character attributes promptly after switching different equipment setups.
- Adjusted the text descriptions of some magic cores.
- Adjusted the spawn location of the mysterious turtle.
- Adjusted the effects and costs of some weapon skills.
- Adjusted the priority of some weapon skill activations.
- Added an effect where some idle chat scenes are interrupted upon the death of a Boss.
