 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 31 July 2024

Patch 1.0.16 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15210815 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted font size in the status interface and magic core interface, making it easier to read on SteamDeck.
  2. Adjusted the passive effect of the Giantess Magic Core; now installing the magic core directly increases the level by 5 and surpasses the level 100 limit.
  3. Added support for keybindings on the right-side numeric keypad.
  4. Fixed an issue where guns could not trigger certain magic core effects.
  5. Fixed an issue where airships could pass through closed doors.
  6. Fixed an issue where some magic cores were not immediately effective after loading a saved game.
  7. Fixed an issue where the attributes of Magic Device 1 affected the damage of Magic Device 2.
  8. Fixed an issue where quickly opening the map while picking up a skill book caused the game to freeze.
  9. Fixed an issue where the character could still move and cross into other areas after opening the world map.
  10. Fixed an issue where the massive mana recovery state during training in the training room was not cleared.
  11. Fixed an issue where performing additional actions quickly after using a teleport stone caused the game to freeze on the loading screen.
  12. Optimized some interaction sound effects and footsteps.
  13. Optimized the size of the character level display box to fully display levels above 99.
  14. Optimized the status interface to update character attributes promptly after switching different equipment setups.
  15. Adjusted the text descriptions of some magic cores.
  16. Adjusted the spawn location of the mysterious turtle.
  17. Adjusted the effects and costs of some weapon skills.
  18. Adjusted the priority of some weapon skill activations.
  19. Added an effect where some idle chat scenes are interrupted upon the death of a Boss.

Kind regards,
Icesitruuna

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1429501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link