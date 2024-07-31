 Skip to content

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 31 July 2024

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.5.3.4 ( 2024-07-31 )

Share · View all patches · Build 15210814 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 10:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes an issue with the playback accuracy
  • Fixed top of descent ( TOD ) not working on certain routes

