- Fixes an issue with the playback accuracy
- Fixed top of descent ( TOD ) not working on certain routes
Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 31 July 2024
Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.5.3.4 ( 2024-07-31 )
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 1995892
Linux 64-bit Depot 1995893
macOS 64-bit Depot 1995894
