 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Continent of the Ninth Golden update for 31 July 2024

July 31, 2024 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15210696 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there Guardians!

Server Maintenance has concluded, and the game servers are now live! We appreciate everyone's kind patience and understanding. Visit the link for full details:

https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/c9-golden/all/17881

Changed files in this update

Depot 2356311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link