Wizarre update for 31 July 2024

Wizarre 1.6.0 patch

VERSION 1.6.0 LIST OF UPDATES AND FIXES:

New Spells rebalance:
Succubus Kiss 1+ 3x 26 dmg, 30% life steal
Leech 1 + 3x 22 dmg, 50% life steal
Mindfreak 1 + 3x 24 dmg, 40% life steal

Other:
Leaderboard fix
Minor fixes

