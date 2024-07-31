Wizarre 1.6.0 patch

VERSION 1.6.0 LIST OF UPDATES AND FIXES:
New Spells rebalance:
Succubus Kiss 1+ 3x 26 dmg, 30% life steal
Leech 1 + 3x 22 dmg, 50% life steal
Mindfreak 1 + 3x 24 dmg, 40% life steal
Other:
Leaderboard fix
Minor fixes
