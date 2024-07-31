 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Life As An Alchemist update for 31 July 2024

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15209942 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 09:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch for a quick bug:

  • If you had the item "Last-aid Kit" and did not get enough ingredients at the end of the wave from it to make a potion, the game would freeze
  • Also improved the wording of the english tutorial

ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2839501
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2839502
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2839503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link