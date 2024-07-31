Patch 1.0.1

Quick patch for a quick bug:
- If you had the item "Last-aid Kit" and did not get enough ingredients at the end of the wave from it to make a potion, the game would freeze
- Also improved the wording of the english tutorial
ːsteamhappyː
