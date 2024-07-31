 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project: Break//Down Playtest update for 31 July 2024

v0.35.6 - quality of life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 15209207 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 08:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changelog:

  • optimised build, bug when building the game build causing slow load times.

  • fixed issue with cut scenes

  • added in more cutscenes for 1-2 and 1-4

  • fixed controller navigation in the menus

  • added new comic strip to intro

  • Added screen shake and rumble to train chase scene

  • Made the ai talk less in idle state

  • Fixes issue with ai being resistant to magnet grenade

  • Made magnet grenade more optimized

  • Fixed arena UI scaling issue

  • Fixed UI on forklift not disappearing

  • Stopped ai dialog on cutscenes

  • Made central level easier to climb

  • Rescaled UI in central level

  • Fixed UI in 1-4

Changed files in this update

Depot 2739671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link