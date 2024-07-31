v0.35.6 - quality of life improvements

changelog:
-
optimised build, bug when building the game build causing slow load times.
-
fixed issue with cut scenes
-
added in more cutscenes for 1-2 and 1-4
-
fixed controller navigation in the menus
-
added new comic strip to intro
-
Added screen shake and rumble to train chase scene
-
Made the ai talk less in idle state
-
Fixes issue with ai being resistant to magnet grenade
-
Made magnet grenade more optimized
-
Fixed arena UI scaling issue
-
Fixed UI on forklift not disappearing
-
Stopped ai dialog on cutscenes
-
Made central level easier to climb
-
Rescaled UI in central level
-
Fixed UI in 1-4
Changed files in this update