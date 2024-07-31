Early Access Patch Notes - July 31, 2024

Adventurers,

Please be aware that server maintenance is scheduled from July 31, 2024 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM UTC.

Matchmaking queues will be closed starting at 7:50 AM UTC, 40 minutes prior to maintenance. Ongoing matches will not be affected.

Our servers have been under heavy DDoS attacks recently, with attacks occurring every day. These attacks are causing the latency issues and connection problems you may have experienced.

Our server provider finds this level of attack intensity unusual, as it typically only targets major game launches. We are collaborating closely with our provider to develop a protection system. The development work is estimated to be completed in a few days and this system will be deployed ASAP.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and negative experience this has caused. Please know that we are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

New Content

- New Event- "Shadow Constellation":

Rogues now have a new E Skill - Shadow Veil. Team up with your rogue buddies to experiment with new tactics. Participate in the limited-time event to earn exclusive rewards

- New Items in Shop

The Skeletal weapon skins are now available. Unleash the terror of flesh and steel upon your enemies

- Increased Spawn Rate for Shadow Portals

The spawn rate of shadow portals has been significantly increased. Shadow portals can now also appear in Clouseau Castle (both Casual and Classic). Step through the portals for an epic battle against the Vengeful Monarch

Class Balance

Cryomancer

Dev Comment: Q Skill- Frostbite Curse has brought the Cryomancer back to the top tier, but its current performance is severely polarized across skill levels. Low-end Cryos struggle with soul energy management, while high-end Cryos enjoy the highest damage floor and ceiling. The changes below aim to balance this disparity.

I. Damage

Dev Comment: Compared to other classes, a well-built Cryo benefits from two unique damage multipliers: reduced cold resistance from Frostbite Curse and the independent damage boost from the Will passive "Bone Chilling". It's unwise for such a low-cost skill to have these advantages, so we’ve made the following changes:

The Will passive "Bone Chilling" now requires a minimum distance of 15 meters (instead of 1 meter) to start gaining increased damage, and the maximum damage bonus is achieved at 25 meters (instead of 15 meters). This significantly reduces the situations where Frostbite Curse can gain the maximum damage boost

Frostbite Curse no longer reduces cold resistance, reducing the damage of high-end Cryos and significantly lowers the burst potential of Cryos using melee weapons with Orbs

The base damage of Frostbite Curse has been increased from 30%/12.6% to 36%/16% to ensure that low-end Cryo damage remains roughly unchanged

II. Soul Energy

Dev Comment: Low-end Cryos need to kill more than two monsters to gain enough soul energy for a single cast of Frostbite Curse, making their energy management overly reliant on the Dexterity passive "Permafrost". Additionally, a full energy pool allows for six Frostbite Curse casts, enabling Cryos to cast their Q every few seconds in PvP. To address this, we have made the following changes:

Cryo's maximum soul energy has been reduced from 260 to 100

The soul energy cost of Frostbite Curse has been reduced from 40 to 20. This, combined with the energy cap change, lowers the maximum casts from 6.5 to 5. This means that overly frequent use of Frostbite Curse will result in insufficient total damage

The soul energy cost of Ice Storm has been reduced from 60 to 30

The soul energy cost of E Skill- Ice Armor has been reduced from 25 to 10

The Dexterity passive "Permafrost" has been changed to: Restore 1 soul energy when dealing critical damage (instead of 2)

The value of soul energy gained from kills remains unchanged to reduce early-game dependence on the Dexterity talent in PvE

III. Other Changes

The casting range of Ice Storm has been increased to 12 meters, and the maximum travel distance has been increased to 25 meters to improve the skill's initiation capability and adapt to the Will passive changes

Thunderclap Flask: The slow effect has been reduced from 75% to 50%, and the duration has been increased from 4 seconds to 6 seconds to weaken the synergy between Thunderclap Flask and Lightning Staff

Potential Upcoming Change: we plan to adjust the stacking logic of slow effects to multiplicative and add a minimum movement speed to prevent players from being immobilized by multiple slow effects

Rogue

New E Skill: "Shadow Veil": After a 3-second preparation, nearby allies (except Panthers) enter "Stealth" for 15 seconds. We hope this new skill brings a wave of new teamfight strategies to Dungeonborne

E skill "Vanish" changed to: Invisibility lasts for 30 seconds, and breaking invisibility triggers a 10-second cooldown

Swordmaster

Fixed a critical issue where the E Skill "Whirling Blade" could only be blocked by shields, resulting in higher-than-expected effective damage in PvP and making it difficult to counter in close combat. Now, the skill can be correctly blocked by all weapons, properly affected by Blocked Damage Reduction, and correctly triggers block-related effects such as dual dagger's self-knockback and longsword's perfect parry

Added a visual effect to indicate damage reduction when the Stamina passive "Deflection" is active

Mithril Shadow

E skill "Stealth" changed to: Invisibility lasts for 30 seconds, and breaking invisibility triggers a 10-second cooldown

Death Knight

Reduced the casting time for Q skill "Soul Shroud"

Increased the slow effect of Soul Shroud and Dexterity passive "Decay" from 15% to 25%

Fixed an issue causing stuttering when using two-handed swords or mace and shield while Q skill is active

Druid

The E Skill "Shadow Assault" in Panther Form can now interrupt certain enemy actions, such as bandaging, similar to other attacks

Priest

Dev Comment: Buffing the Priest is our highest priority at the moment, but we believe that further numeric buffs cannot fundamentally solve the core issues and could be very risky. We have been working on this for a while now, including some major changes and new skill options, some of which are already in testing. We hope to share them with you soon, stay tuned!

Gameplay Balance

Increased the number of static escape portals in Classic mode Clouseau Castle. There can now be two fixed escape portals

The cooldown of the Resurrection Shrine has been adjusted to 10 minutes

Adjusted the Vengeful Monarch's AI. He will now alternate skills between players instead of continuously targeting one player

Equipment Balance

Gloves and boots now have Defense/Attack Levels and can be counted towards the participation requirements for Classic maps

Optimized the attack range indicator for the Lightning Staff, which can now be displayed correctly on some complex terrains

Optimized the activation logic of set bonus [Tiny Torment]: It no longer affects teammates

Set bonus [Force of Trinity] can now properly apply the vulnerability effect with Tier 3 activated

Set bonus [FAery of the Lake]: Re-equipping items no longer refreshes the internal cooldown

Fixed an issue where set bonus [Pity of Death] malfunctioned in the Vengeful Monarch encounter

Others

Added a display showing the total market value of all items in your Stash

Opening the TAB during a game will display the player's shield value below their health

Adjusted the attack angle when defending with mace and shield, and optimized the animation for one-handed mace's basic attack combos

Optimized the combat area of the Cyclops in Classic mode, giving players more space to fight

Adjusted the AI logic of some monsters. Ranged monsters will detect players at a greater distance, while reducing the tracking range of some monsters, making it easier for players to escape pursuit

Optimized monster placements near spawn points to prevent immediate engagement upon entering the game

Improved the spectator view's refresh rate for teammate icons after switching perspectives

Optimized some UI displays and interactions in the Trading/Shop

Optimized the interaction and display rules of the custom appearance interface

Optimized the visual dynamic of cloaks

Optimized the escape portal effects

Upgraded our security measures, which now has better ability to identify and combat harassment messages and certain cheats

Bug Fixes