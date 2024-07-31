-instakill runes dictates and artifacts adjusted to work correctly with multistrike attribute
-sharpshooter damage buff from STR reduced
-blast tower damage scaling from STR and max range reduced, accuracy increased
-blacksmith and lumberjack auras scaling reduced
ORX update for 31 July 2024
ORX v0.13.0.18 balance hotfix
-instakill runes dictates and artifacts adjusted to work correctly with multistrike attribute
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update