ORX update for 31 July 2024

ORX v0.13.0.18 balance hotfix

31 July 2024

-instakill runes dictates and artifacts adjusted to work correctly with multistrike attribute
-sharpshooter damage buff from STR reduced
-blast tower damage scaling from STR and max range reduced, accuracy increased
-blacksmith and lumberjack auras scaling reduced

