除邪(CHUXIE) update for 31 July 2024

Medium adjustment on July 31

Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed all maps of flesh-colored AI, making the anchor live worry-free
  2. Added the loading screen
  3. Fixed the issue of starting note English not showing the light button
  4. Balance adjustment

