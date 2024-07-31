- Changed all maps of flesh-colored AI, making the anchor live worry-free
- Added the loading screen
- Fixed the issue of starting note English not showing the light button
- Balance adjustment
除邪(CHUXIE) update for 31 July 2024
Medium adjustment on July 31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
