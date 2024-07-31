 Skip to content

Rogue Tiles update for 31 July 2024

Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 15208240 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 05:13:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Multi lane game modes will not spawn enemies until they are expanded on that direction.
    2.Attack Damage radar will give +1 base damage which is equivalent to Upgrading a tower's level by +1.
    3.Tower Detail UI is changed where there is not enough gold it changes colors.
    4.Overall size of Tower Detail UI is increased.
    5.Players were getting too much legendary cards which results being too strong in early game, now player's legendary card chance is decreased.
    6.You can now switch between tower ui's without needing to right click to close first.
    7.Tower Builder buttons now show red when you hover over them if you dont have enough gold to purchase

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2999995
